CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Will it be released by April 30? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard

Lakhs of students across the country are waiting for the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026. With Class 10 results already declared, attention has now shifted to Class 12 outcomes. While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not announced an official date yet, there is growing speculation that the results could be released earlier than expected.

The evaluation of answer sheets is currently in progress and is expected to be completed soon. This has increased the chances of an early result declaration, possibly by April 30, according to some media reports.

However, in most previous years, CBSE has released Class 12 results in May, so the timeline may still follow the usual pattern.

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Looking at past trends, the results were announced on:

2025: May 13

2024: May 13

2023: May 12

In recent years, the pass percentage has remained consistently high.

Here are the statistics:

2024: 87.98%

2023: 87.33%

2022: 92.71%

2021: 99.37%

2020: 88.78%

This year, more than 18 lakh students are waiting for their results, including around 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls. The exams were conducted between February 17 and April 10.

Where to Check Results

Once declared, students can check their results on:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Results will also be available on DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS services, and IVRS, which help reduce website traffic issues.

How to Check Result Online

Students can follow these simple steps:

Visit results.cbse.nic.in

Click on “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026”

Enter roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit details

Download or print the result

As the evaluation process is almost complete, students are advised to stay updated through official CBSE websites and apps like DigiLocker and UMANG. Keeping admit card details ready will make it easier to access results as soon as they are announced.