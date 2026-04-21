CBSE class 12 result 2026: Will results be released next week? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard

Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams in 2026 are eagerly waiting for their results. While the board has not officially confirmed the exact date yet, results are expected soon.

Here’s a guide to help you understand when and how you can check your scores:-

Expected Result Date and Time

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 12 results by the end of April or early May 2026.

However, the board has not yet announced the official date and time.

CBSE declares Class 12 results one or two days after Class 10 results. Last year, the results were announced in mid-May, so students can expect a similar timeline this year.

Exam Details

The CBSE Class 12 exams for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026. Students who appeared in these exams will be able to check their provisional results online once released.

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results:

Visit the official website: cbseresults. nic. in

Click on the link for “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2026”

Enter your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use

Other Ways to Check Results

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results through:

DigiLocker

UMANG app

IVRS service (in case the website is slow or crashes)

CBSE will provide schools with a 6-digit Security PIN, which students can use to download their marksheets and migration certificates from DigiLocker.

Important Tips for Students

Keep your admit card ready to avoid last-minute issues

Regularly check official websites and apps for updates

Use alternate platforms like DigiLocker or UMANG if the website is not working

The CBSE Class 12 result is an important milestone for students as it plays a key role in their future studies and career choices. While waiting for the results, students should stay calm and keep checking official updates. No matter the outcome, this is just one step in your journey, and many opportunities lie ahead.