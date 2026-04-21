CBSE class 12 result 2026: Will results be released next week? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected to be released soon, possibly by next week, though the official date is yet to be confirmed. Students can check their scorecards online through official websites and other platforms once the results are announced.
- Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams in 2026 are eagerly waiting for their results.
- While the board has not officially confirmed the exact date yet, results are expected soon.
- The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 12 results by the end of April or early May 2026.
Trending Photos
Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams in 2026 are eagerly waiting for their results. While the board has not officially confirmed the exact date yet, results are expected soon.
Here’s a guide to help you understand when and how you can check your scores:-
Expected Result Date and Time
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 12 results by the end of April or early May 2026.
However, the board has not yet announced the official date and time.
CBSE declares Class 12 results one or two days after Class 10 results. Last year, the results were announced in mid-May, so students can expect a similar timeline this year.
Exam Details
The CBSE Class 12 exams for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026. Students who appeared in these exams will be able to check their provisional results online once released.
How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026
Students can follow these simple steps to check their results:
Visit the official website: cbseresults. nic. in
Click on the link for “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2026”
Enter your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID
Click on submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future use
Other Ways to Check Results
Apart from the official website, students can also check their results through:
DigiLocker
UMANG app
IVRS service (in case the website is slow or crashes)
CBSE will provide schools with a 6-digit Security PIN, which students can use to download their marksheets and migration certificates from DigiLocker.
Important Tips for Students
Keep your admit card ready to avoid last-minute issues
Regularly check official websites and apps for updates
Use alternate platforms like DigiLocker or UMANG if the website is not working
The CBSE Class 12 result is an important milestone for students as it plays a key role in their future studies and career choices. While waiting for the results, students should stay calm and keep checking official updates. No matter the outcome, this is just one step in your journey, and many opportunities lie ahead.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv