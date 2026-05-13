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NewsEducationCBSE 12th Result 2026: Why May 13 could be the big day for students
CBSE CLASS 12 RESULT 2026

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Why May 13 could be the big day for students

CBSE class 12 result: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 results today at 4 PM on its official website cbse.gov.in.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 13, 2026, 10:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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CBSE 12th Result 2026: Why May 13 could be the big day for students

CBSE class 12 result: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 results today at 4 PM on its official websites — cbse.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in. The “Coming Soon” banner on DigiLocker and the UMANG app has already sparked widespread speculation among students.

Also Read: CBSE class 12th result 2026 LIVE

The declaration of Class 12 results by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) remains one of the most eagerly awaited moments for lakhs of students across the country.

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As discussions intensify around a possible release on May 13, it becomes important to look at past trends and understand CBSE’s usual result announcement pattern.

Although there is no official confirmation yet, the consistent trends observed over the last two years have led to rising expectations among students regarding an early result declaration.

CBSE class 12 result: Last 2 Years’ trend creates strong buzz

A key reason behind today’s prediction is the consistent result pattern observed recently:

2025 – 13 May 2025

2024 – 13 May 2024

Both years saw CBSE releasing Class 12 results around the same mid-May date, which has created a strong belief that the board may follow a similar timeline this year as well.

Also Read: How to check CBSE class 12th result on DigiLocker

Why today is being considered a possible CBSE class 12 result day

Several indicators are adding to the speculation:

  • Strong consistency in result dates over the last two years (same date pattern)
  • Mid-May has become a stable result window for CBSE
  • Students and schools are actively noticing increased activity in result-related portals
  • DigiLocker and UMANG app showing “Coming Soon” status is raising expectations
  • Evaluation and result compilation processes are usually completed by this period

Where can students check CBSE class 12th result 2026?

Once the CBSE class 12 result is announced, students can check the result by using their roll number and password by following the websites given below:

  • cbse.gov.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • DigiLocker
  • UMANG application
  • IVRS

How to check CBSE class 12 result on official website?

To check the CBSE class 12th result students will need to follow the intrsuction given below

  • Open official website: CBSE Results Portal
  • Click on “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link
  • Enter required details:
  • Roll number
  • School number
  • Admit card ID
  • Click on Submit
  • Your result will appear on the screen
  • Download or print the marksheet for future use

Details required to check CBSE class 12th result?

  • Roll Number
  • School Number
  • Admit Card ID
  • Date of Birth (if required on some portals)
  • Security code / captcha (on official website)

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