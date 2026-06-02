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NewsEducationCBSE activates Class 12 result re-evaluation and marks verification portal after delays: Direct link to apply inside
CBSE CLASS 12

CBSE activates Class 12 result re-evaluation and marks verification portal after delays: Direct link to apply inside

The CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation and marks verification portal is live at cbse.gov.in. Check the fee structure, step-by-step rules, and deadline details.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 08:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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CBSE activates Class 12 result re-evaluation and marks verification portal after delays: Direct link to apply insideStudents come out after appearing for the CBSE Class 10 examination. (Photo: IANS)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the online portal for the verification and re-evaluation of marks of Class 12 board examination papers. There have been several technical delays since the announcement of the portal and, thus, the launch.

Applicants who want to appeal against their marks or verify their calculations may apply by accessing the direct links on the board website.

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Instructive video guide available for applicants

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), the board suggested that applicants exercise caution. In order to avoid confusion and mistakes, candidates were advised to watch a comprehensive video guide posted on the website carefully before proceeding to the final submission phase.

This video tutorial provides applicants with a detailed step-by-step procedure to navigate through the process of uploading documentation and making payments.

Criteria: mandatory verification to qualify for re-evaluation facility

The CBSE board has stated that re-evaluation is not a simultaneous process but rather a process that requires certain criteria to be met.

Prerequisites: In order to avail themselves of the facility of re-evaluation, students must have already applied for and obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.

Eligibility criteria: Verification is compulsory for photocopies

It should be noted that the board has made it very clear that the facility of re-evaluation is strictly sequential and is open only to those particular candidates.

Condition: The applicants must already have sought photocopies and scanned versions of their evaluated answer books to become eligible for re-evaluation.

Procedure: The eligible candidates are required to cross-check their answer sheets by referring to the marking scheme and question papers available on the website. The applications are to be made along with a valid explanation for every question objected to.

Fee schedule and processing fees

Here is what the Central Board of Secondary Education has to say regarding the fees for the service of reviewing the answer scripts:

Service processing fee

  • Marks verification: Rs 500 per answer book
  • Answer script review: Rs 100 per question

Application window and timeline for portal access

Although initially, it was expected that the portal would launch on June 1, the delays in implementation will affect the timetable. As per the senior members of the board, the verification and rechecking window will continue for at least two days after all the evaluated answer sheets are delivered to the respective candidates.
It would be wise for students to monitor the portal for any extensions in the deadline period.

ALSO READJEE Advanced 2026 Topper Shubham Kumar credits hard work and teachers’ guidance after securing AIR 1

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