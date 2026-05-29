CBSE Class 12 Revaluation 2026: Application window opens today; Check fees, process, and guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education has started the Class 12 re-evaluation process from today, May 29, 2026. This gives students an important opportunity to review their answer sheets and request corrections if they find any errors in the marking.

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CBSE introduces digital re-evaluation system

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The re-evaluation system is entirely digital in 2026. The scale is massive, roughly 17 lakh students, nearly 98 lakh answer sheets, and close to 40 crore scanned pages being processed through this system. IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, and several public sector banks were involved in building it out. Many students have already accessed their scanned copies to check for errors. There have been some technical hiccups, but CBSE has said every concern will be addressed.

CBSE class 12 re-evaluation 2026: Key Dates

Answer sheet photocopy window: May 20 to May 25, 2026

Verification of issues observed: May 26, 2026

Re-evaluation begins: May 29, 2026

The application link for re-evaluation is expected to be active on the official portal today.

How to apply for CBSE re-evaluation 2026

Students who have already downloaded their answer sheet copies can apply online by following these steps:-

1. Visit the official CBSE website

2. Log in with your credentials

3. Choose the required option:

Verification of marks

Re-evaluation of answers

Both

4. Submit the application and pay the fee

CBSE class 12 re-evaluation fee structure

Scanned copy of answer sheet - ₹100 per subject

Verification of marks or issues - ₹100 per subject

Re-evaluation - ₹25 per question

Fees are paid online. Double-check the official website before applying; figures can be updated.

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Important guidelines for students

1. You can only apply for re-evaluation after you've obtained your scanned answer sheets.

2. Re-evaluation can be requested only for specific questions, not the entire paper.

3. There's no full re-totalling or complete rechecking of the whole paper.

4. Your marks can go up.

5. They can also go down.

6. That's a real possibility, so think carefully before applying.

7. Whatever CBSE decides after re-evaluation is final.

The digital shift makes the process more transparent and accessible than it's ever been. But the window is tight, and the rules are specific. Go through your answer sheets carefully, decide which questions you actually want to contest, and get the application in on time. This is your chance to make sure your marks reflect your actual work.