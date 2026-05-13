CBSE class 12 topper list 2026: Check complete class 12 merit list here

CBSE class 12 topper list 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 today May 13, 2026 at around 1 PM with an overall pass percentage of 85.20 per cent. Girls once again outperformed boys in the examination, recording a pass percentage of 88.86 per cent, while boys registered 82.13 per cent.

Also Read: CBSE class 12 result LIVE

Even though CBSE has continued its policy of not releasing an official merit list to avoid unhealthy competition among students, several high scorers and toppers have emerged from schools across the country. Merit certificates will be awarded to the top 0.1 per cent students in each subject through DigiLocker.

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CBSE Class 12 Pass percentage - Gender wise

Girls recorded a pass percentage of 88.86% in 2026, compared to 91.64% in 2025.

Boys achieved a pass percentage of 82.13% in 2026, down from 85.70% in 2025.

Transgender students maintained a 100% pass percentage in both 2025 and 2026.

Girls continued to outperform boys in the CBSE Class 12 results.

The overall pass percentage witnessed a decline across both boys and girls categories in 2026 compared to the previous year.

Stream wise, district wise topper list to be updated soon

Top Performers Shine in CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students who scored above 90 and 95 per cent have once again demonstrated exceptional academic excellence. According to CBSE data, more than 94,000 students scored above 90 per cent, while over 17,000 candidates secured more than 95 per cent marks in the examination.

Girls continue to lead performance charts

Girls outperformed boys by a margin of 6.73 percentage points in the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year. Transgender candidates achieved a remarkable 100 per cent pass percentage.

Also Read: CBSE class 12 May 13 trend continues

How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 on official website

Students can access their results through the official CBSE websites, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app by entering their roll number, school number, and admit card ID.