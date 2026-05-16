CBSE releases new guidelines for class 12 re-evaluation under OSM system

CBSE class 12 evaluation issues: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued fresh guidelines regarding verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets under its newly implemented On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The updated framework comes after the declaration of the 2026 board results and aims to make the assessment process more transparent, efficient, and error-free.

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What is the On-Screen Marking (OSM) System?

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The OSM system is a digital evaluation method in which students’ answer sheets are scanned and uploaded online for evaluation by examiners. Unlike the traditional system, physical copies of answer books are not transported to evaluation centres. CBSE said the digital mechanism helps reduce manual errors such as incorrect totalling, mark posting mistakes, and data upload discrepancies.

According to reports, more than 98 lakh Class 12 answer sheets were evaluated digitally this year, marking one of the largest implementations of online assessment in the country.

New two-stage re-evaluation framework

CBSE has introduced a revised post-result grievance redressal process for students dissatisfied with their scores. Under the new system, students must first apply for scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets. After reviewing them, they can proceed to request re-evaluation if they identify discrepancies or believe marks were unfairly deducted.

The board stated that this two-step process is intended to improve transparency and allow students to better understand the marking process before applying for rechecking.

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Concerns Raised by Students and Parents

Following the announcement of results, several students and parents expressed concerns over unexpectedly low scores in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Economics. Some alleged that diagrams, step markings, or portions of answers may have been overlooked during digital evaluation.

The concerns sparked discussions over the effectiveness of the OSM system, especially during its large-scale implementation for board examinations.

CBSE Defends OSM Evaluation Method

Responding to the criticism, CBSE defended the digital assessment framework and said the OSM process follows standardized marking schemes and includes multiple quality checks. The board maintained that the system minimizes human intervention and improves consistency in evaluation.

Officials also clarified that trained evaluators and automated verification tools are involved in the process to ensure fairness and accuracy.

Notice for Post Result Declaration Facilities to the Students of Class XII



CBSE remains committed to a fair, transparent, and equitable evaluation process. Class XII students may apply for copies of their evaluated answer books under the Board’s post-result facilities, through… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 15, 2026

Earlier, CBSE had instructed affiliated schools to remain technically prepared for the digital evaluation process. Schools were asked to maintain stable internet connectivity, updated computer systems, and trained staff members to support the implementation of OSM.

The board believes that the transition to digital evaluation will help modernize India’s examination system and speed up result processing in the coming years.