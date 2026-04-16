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NewsEducationCBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Class 12 results next week? Check date, time here
CBSE CLASS 12 RESULT 2026

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Class 12 results next week? Check date, time here

CBSE Class 12 result 2026:  The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 soon. Students are advised to keep updated with the latest update on the official website including DigiLocker and Umang app.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 11:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Class 12 results next week? Check date, time here

CBSE Class 12 result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 soon. As per media reports, the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date can be announced around the last week of April. However, the CBSE board has not yet confirmed the CBSE Class 12 result date and time. 

Typically, CBSE releases Class 12 results shortly after Class 10 results, increasing expectations that the announcement is not far away. Students are advised to regularly check official sources for the latest updates regarding the result date and timing.

Where to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

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Students will be able to access their results with the CBSE Class 12 result check link

  • cbse.gov.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in 
  • DigiLocker
  • UMANG App
  • Results can also be checked via the government services app
  • SMS/IVRS Services

What are the details required to check CBSE Class 12 result

To download the scorecard, students will need:

  • Roll Number
  • School Number
  • Admit Card ID
  • Date of Birth (in some cases) 

Students must know that the online marksheet will be provisional in nature. Original certificates will be issued later by schools. Students can apply for re-evaluation or improvement exams after results

Students are advised to keep their credentials ready and stay updated through official channels to avoid last-minute hassle during result declaration.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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