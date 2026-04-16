CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Class 12 results next week? Check date, time here

CBSE Class 12 result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 soon. As per media reports, the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date can be announced around the last week of April. However, the CBSE board has not yet confirmed the CBSE Class 12 result date and time.

Typically, CBSE releases Class 12 results shortly after Class 10 results, increasing expectations that the announcement is not far away. Students are advised to regularly check official sources for the latest updates regarding the result date and timing.

Where to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

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Students will be able to access their results with the CBSE Class 12 result check link

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

DigiLocker

UMANG App

Results can also be checked via the government services app

SMS/IVRS Services

What are the details required to check CBSE Class 12 result

To download the scorecard, students will need:

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Date of Birth (in some cases)

Students must know that the online marksheet will be provisional in nature. Original certificates will be issued later by schools. Students can apply for re-evaluation or improvement exams after results

Students are advised to keep their credentials ready and stay updated through official channels to avoid last-minute hassle during result declaration.