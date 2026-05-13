CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 OUT; Check how to download scorecard from cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Out: The wait is finally over. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE Class 12th results. Students can now check and download their scorecards through the official website - cbse.gov.in. If the website crashes, students still check their results via DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, and IVRS service.

Also Read: cbse.nic.in, Class 12th Result 2026 Shortly Live : How to Download Arts Commerce Science Marksheet via Digilocker Umang app

Login credentials required to check CBSE class 12th result 2026

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1. Roll Number

2. School Number

3. Admit Card ID

4. Date of Birth

Official Website to check CBSE Board results 2026

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

results.nic.in

Easy steps to check CBSE class 12th result 2026

1. Go to the official website of the CBSE - cbse.gov.in

2. Select the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026".

3. Enter your login information.

4. Submit your details.

5. Your result will appear on the screen.

6. Download your marksheet and print your scorecard for future reference.

Details mentioned on the CBSE Class 12th scorecard 2026

1. Student's Name

2. Roll Number

3. Subject-wise marks

4. Total Marks

5. Grade

6. Qualification status

Students must check all the information given in the scorecard.

Also Read: HBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT at bseh.org.in: Check how to download Haryana Board Class 12th result marksheet toppers

How to download CBSE Class 12th scorecard 2026

1. Visit the DigiLocker website.

2. Log in with your registered mobile number or Aadhar number.

3. Select the "Education" section.

4. Choose the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026"

5. Enter your login credentials

6. Click on the submit details

7. Download your marksheet

Steps to check CBSE Class 12th result 2026 via UMANG app

1. Open the UMANG app.

2. Sign in with your mobile number

3. Search for the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026"

4. Enter your roll number

5. Click on the submit button

6. Your scorecard will be shown on your screen.

7. Download your results

Access your CBSE Board 2026 scorecard via SMS

1. Open the SMS app on your phone.

2. Type Message: CBSE12 (Roll Number) (School Number) (Centre Number)

3. Send this message to the number 7738299899

4. Check your scorecard and download it for future reference.

The release of the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 marks an important milestone for students across the country. Candidates are advised to carefully download and verify all details mentioned on their scorecards and stay updated about re-evaluation, compartment exams, and admission procedures for higher studies through the official CBSE website.