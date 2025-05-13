CBSE Class 12th Result DECLARED: cbseresults.nic.in Down? Here’s How To Check Via SMS, Digilocker

CBSE Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 results for the 2025 academic session today, May 13. Students can view their scores on official websites like cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and also via the UMANG app. This year, over 42 lakh students took part in the CBSE board exams held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The Class 10 exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams wrapped up on April 4.

CBSE Result 2025: Here's how to check via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website: www.digilocker.gov.in. Click on the “Login” option and enter your registered details. Once logged in, select the link for CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results. Provide the required information and click on “Submit.” Your result will appear on the screen. Download and save or print a copy for future use.

CBSE Result 2025: Here's how to check via SMS

Open the messaging app on your phone. Type the message in this format: CBSE10 or CBSE12 followed by your Roll Number, School Number, and Centre Number. Example: CBSE10 0153749 12345 4569 Send the message to 7738299899. You will receive your result as an SMS shortly.

The 2025 CBSE results have once again highlighted the strong performance of female students, who have continued their trend of outperforming male students. This year, 91.25% of girls cleared the board exams, surpassing boys by a notable margin of 5.94 percentage points. The overall pass percentage stands at 88.39%, marking a slight increase of 0.41% compared to the previous year. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 85.31%. The data reflects the consistent academic excellence demonstrated by female students in recent years.