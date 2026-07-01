/CBSE Compartment class 12 exam 2026: LOC submission open; details here

CBSE compartment class 12 date sheet 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the online submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 12 Supplementary and Improvement Examination 2026.
The process is being carried out through the Pariksha Sangam portal and must be completed by affiliated schools by July 8. According to the board, only regular students studying in CBSE-affiliated schools are eligible for submission through the LOC process.
Schools have been instructed to identify eligible candidates and complete the online registration within the stipulated deadline.
CBSE has also asked schools to proactively contact students who are eligible to appear for the supplementary or improvement examination.
The Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 is scheduled to be held on July 15 in a single-day format.
Students placed in the compartment category and those seeking to improve their performance in one subject can appear for the examination, subject to the board's eligibility criteria.
The following categories of students are eligible:
After the examination, eligible candidates will receive a consolidated marksheet reflecting their updated performance.
The board has advised schools to carefully verify all candidate details before submitting the LOC to avoid discrepancies.
Students are encouraged to stay in touch with their respective schools for updates regarding registration, admit cards and other examination-related instructions.
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