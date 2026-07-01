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CBSE Compartment class 12 exam 2026: LOC submission open; details here

CBSE compartment class 12 date sheet 2026: According to the board, only regular students studying in CBSE-affiliated schools are eligible for submission through the LOC process.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 02:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
CBSE Compartment class 12 exam 2026: LOC submission open; details here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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