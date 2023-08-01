trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643321
CBSE CTET EXAM CITY SLIP 2023

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam City Slip Released At ctet.nic.in, Admit Card Soon- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CTET Admit Card 2023: Candidates appearing for CTET can access the city slip from the official website - ctet.nic.in, scroll down for direct link and other details here.

Aug 01, 2023

CBSE CTET 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, released the city slip for CTET Exam 2023 today, August 1, 2023. Candidates who have successfully enrolled for the exam can access the city slip at ctet.nic.in. According to the announcement, the pre-admit card or city slip is now accessible for download. 

Candidates who wish to access the city slip must provide their application number, birthdate, and other information. The admission card will be accessible from August 18, 2023.

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here


1. Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in. 

2. Click on the link that reads "View Date & City (Pre Admit Card) for CTET Aug-2023".

3. Enter your application number, date of birth and other details asked. 

4. The city slip will be displayed on the screen. 

5. Download the city slip and keep a copy of the same

CBSE CTET Exam City Slip 2023; direct link here

"The applicants are also informed that while applying for CTET examination they had selected the examination city as per the online examination, but now the examination is being conducted in offline mode and the examination cities have changed as per the availability of examination centers. Therefore, based on the district of their present address given by the applicants in their online form, they have been allotted the examination city nearest to the district of their present address. Any request for change of city of examination will not be entertained,” reads the official notification.

