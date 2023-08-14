CBSE CTET Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Soon At ctet.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, will soon release the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2023 on ctet.nic.in. The CTET exam is set to take place on August 20, 2023. The admit card has not yet been released, however it is likely to be released soon.

When the admit card is released, registered candidates will be able to download it from the official website at ctet.nic.in. CTET 2023 admission card is likely to be released two days before the test, on August 18. Candidates must have their login information, such as their application number and date of birth, ready in order to verify their admission card.

Candidates should be aware that the CTET 2023 hall ticket is a required document for the exam day. Those who fail to produce their CTET hall tickets will be denied entry to the exam.



CBSE CTET Admit Card 2023: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

2. On the homepage, one should click on latest news section

3. Then click on the CTET 2023 admit card link

4. Enter your login details such as application number and date of birth

5. Post submitting the details, CTET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

6. Go through the same and download it

7. Take its printout for further reference

The information on the admission card will include the candidate's name, parents' names, roll number and signature, exam date and time, examination centre details, dress code, and exam day rules.