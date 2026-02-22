CBSE CTET answer key 2026 to be released soon at ctet.nic.in

CTET Answer key 2026: The CTET Answer Key 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 for Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be able to download the provisional answer key along with their response sheets once the link is activated.

The release of the CTET 2026 provisional answer key will help candidates cross-check their responses and calculate their estimated scores before the declaration of results.

Along with the answer key, CBSE is also expected to upload scanned images of OMR sheets and recorded responses to ensure transparency in the evaluation process.

How to download the CTET answer key 2026

Once the CTET answer key 2026 is available, candidates will be able to download the answer key following the steps given below-

Candidates need to visit the official website — ctet.nic.in

Then, click on the link for CTET 2026 Answer Key

Now, log in using your roll number and date of birth

Download the provisional answer key and response sheet

Save a copy for future reference

CTET answer key 2026: How to raise objections

After the provisional answer key is released, CBSE will open an objection window for a limited period. Candidates can challenge the CTET answer key 2026 by following methods as mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link.

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the link available for submitting challenges

Step 5: Select the question to be challenged.

Step 6: Go to the ‘Click to Enter Your Answer’ link.

Step 7: Select the correct answer option.

Step 8: Click on the ‘Update’ link

Step 9: Finalise the challenge.

Step 10: Pay the INR 1,000 per CTET answer key objection fee.

Step 11: Submit and save the confirmation page.

The board will review all objections before publishing the final answer key.

Following the release of the final answer key, the CTET 2026 result will be announced online. Candidates who secure the minimum qualifying marks will be awarded the CTET eligibility certificate, which is mandatory for applying to teaching positions in central government schools and other institutions accepting CTET scores.

Till then, aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the CTET Answer Key 2026 release date and objection schedule.