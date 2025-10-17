CBSE CTET December 2025: Registration Likely To Begin Soon At ctet.nic.in- Check Details Here

CBSE CTET 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the official notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2025 session soon. Once the notification is released and the application link is activated, interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications through the official website — ctet.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly to stay updated about the notification, application dates, eligibility criteria, and other important instructions.

For reference, in the previous sessions, the CTET December 2024 exam was scheduled to be held on December 1, 2024, with the online application process running from September 17 to October 16, 2024. In contrast, the December 2023 session had its application process begin on November 3, 2023, and the examination was conducted on January 21, 2024.

CBSE CTET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: According to the eligibility criteria set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), candidates appearing for CTET Paper 1 must have completed their 12th grade with at least 50% marks and finished a two-year D.El.Ed or a four-year B.El.Ed program. For CTET Paper 2, candidates are required to hold a graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks along with a B.Ed or an equivalent teaching qualification.

Age Limit: Candidates must be at least 18 years old to appear for CTET, and there is no upper age limit.

CBSE CTET 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official CTET website — ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Apply Online” option and start filling out the application form.

Step 3: Complete the online application for CTET December 2025.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of the required documents, including your photograph and signature.

Step 5: Pay the prescribed examination fee online.

Step 6: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

CBSE CTET 2025: Application fees

In the CTET exam, candidates from the General and OBC (non-creamy layer) categories must pay Rs 1,000 for a single paper and Rs 1,200 for both papers. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and Divyang categories are required to pay Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers.

The CTET exam is conducted to certify candidates for teaching positions in classes 1 to 5 and classes 6 to 8. It consists of two papers: Paper 1 for primary school teachers (classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 for upper primary teachers (classes 6 to 8). Typically, Paper 2 is held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, while Paper 1 takes place from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Each paper contains 150 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying one mark.