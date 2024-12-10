CBSE CTET December Hall Tickets 2024 To Be Released Soon At ctet.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CTET December Hall Tickets 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET Admit Card 2024 soon. Candidates planning to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can download their hall tickets from the official CBSE CTET website at ctet.nic.in. “The Admit Card will be issued 02 days before the examination date. Candidate should download the Admit Card from the official Website https://ctet.nic.in,” says CBSE. The exact date and time for the release of the CTET Admit Card 2024 have not yet been announced by the Board. The CTET examination is scheduled for December 14, 2024. If the number of candidates in any city exceeds capacity, the exam may also be conducted on December 15, 2024.

The exam will consist of two papers and will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Paper II will be held in the morning shift, while Paper I will take place in the evening shift. Candidates aiming to teach both levels (Classes I to V and Classes VI to VIII) must appear for both papers. The question paper will be bilingual, available in both Hindi and English.

CTET December Hall Tickets 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official CBSE CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

Click on the "CTET Admit Card 2024" link on the homepage.

A new page will open where you need to enter your login details.

Click on submit, and your admit card will appear.

Review the admit card and download it.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

If there is any discrepancy in the e-admit card regarding the candidate's details, photograph, signature, or any other information that differs from the confirmation page, the candidate should immediately contact the CTET Unit for necessary corrections.

Candidates must report to the examination center by 7:30 AM for Paper II (Morning) and by 12:30 PM for Paper I (Evening) on December 14, 2024, which is 120 minutes prior to the start of the exam. Candidates arriving after 9:30 AM for Paper II (Morning) or after 2:30 PM for Paper I (Evening) on December 14, 2024, will not be permitted to take the exam.