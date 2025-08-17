CBSE CTET Notification 2025 To Be Released Soon At ctet.nic.in- Check Eligibility, Steps To Register Here

CBSE CTET Notification 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to issue the notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2025 soon on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Recognized as one of the key qualifying examinations for aspiring teachers in India, CTET acts as an entry point for teaching jobs in central government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, schools under Union Territories, and even several private institutions.

Conducted twice a year, the exam evaluates candidates’ teaching aptitude for Classes I to VIII. Although the official schedule for the 2025 session has not been released yet, reports indicate that the test may take place in either July or December.

CBSE CTET Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria

For Classes I–V (Paper I): Applicants should have either completed or be in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) or its equivalent. They must also meet the required minimum marks in Class 12.

For Classes VI–VIII (Paper II): Candidates need a bachelor’s degree along with a two-year B.Ed, or a four-year integrated B.A./B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.

The eligibility norms are framed as per NCTE guidelines and may also vary according to the recruitment rules of schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) or Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVS). Importantly, there is no upper age limit for appearing in the CTET exam.

Go to the official website ctet.nic.in.

Click on the “Apply for CTET 2025” link and complete the registration by entering your personal and academic details.

Select your exam centre, the paper you wish to appear for (Paper I, Paper II, or both), and your preferred language.

Upload a recent passport-size photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee online — ₹1,000 (General/OBC) for one paper, ₹1,200 for both; ₹500 (SC/ST/PwD) for one paper, ₹600 for both.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

CBSE CTET 2025: Exam pattern

The CTET examination is conducted in two separate papers. Paper I is intended for candidates who wish to teach Classes I to V, while Paper II is for those aspiring to teach Classes VI to VIII. Each paper carries 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

In terms of syllabus, Paper I covers Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Paper II includes Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and either Social Studies or Science, depending on the candidate’s choice.

Candidates who qualify receive a CTET certificate with lifetime validity, which can be used to apply for teaching positions in a wide range of central government schools, institutions under Union Territories, and private schools.