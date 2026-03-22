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NewsEducationCBSE CTET Result 2026 likely soon at ctet.nic.in: Check details here
CBSE CTET RESULT 2026

CBSE CTET Result 2026 likely soon at ctet.nic.in: Check details here

CBSE CTET 2026: The CBSE is expected to announce the CTET 2026 results for the February session soon on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to regularly check the portal for the latest updates. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • CTET 2026 results for the February session soon on its official website — ctet.nic.in.
  • The provisional answer key has already been released, and objections were invited from candidates.
  • CTET eligibility certificate now carries lifetime validity, allowing qualified candidates to apply for teaching jobs without needing to reappear for the exam.
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CBSE CTET Result 2026 likely soon at ctet.nic.in: Check details hereCBSE CTET Result 2026

CBSE CTET 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CTET 2026 results for the February session soon on its official website — ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to regularly check the portal for the latest updates. 

CTET result 2026 on this date

While CBSE has not officially confirmed the exact date and time, reports suggest that the CTET 2026 result is likely to be declared soon after the completion of the evaluation process.  Based on past trends, the results are generally released within a few weeks of the examination, and candidates can expect them anytime soon. 

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The CTET February 2026 exam was conducted earlier this year for candidates aspiring to become teachers for Classes 1 to 8. The provisional answer key has already been released, and objections were invited from candidates.  

The final answer key will be published after reviewing all objections, following which the results will be declared. 

Where to check CTET Result 2026 

Once released, candidates can check and download their scorecards by logging in with their credentials on the official website. The result will include: 

  • Candidate’s name and roll number 
  • Subject-wise marks 
  • Qualifying status 
  • Validity and importance of CTET 

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is a national-level exam that determines eligibility for teaching positions in central government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas.  Notably, the CTET eligibility certificate now carries lifetime validity, allowing qualified candidates to apply for teaching jobs without needing to reappear for the exam. 

What candidates should do 

Candidates are advised to keep their login details ready and frequently visit the official website for updates regarding the result declaration and scorecard download. The announcement is highly awaited by lakhs of aspirants across the country seeking teaching opportunities in government schools. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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