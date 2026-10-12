/CBSE date sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 timetable out today? Here’s what we know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination date sheet for 2027 soon on its official website cbse.gov.in.
Students who are awaiting the subject-wise timetable are advised to keep checking the board’s official website for the latest announcement.
As of now, the CBSE board has not officially released the regular Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet for the 2027 board examinations. The CBSE class 10, 12 timetable is expected to include subject-wise examination dates, paper timings and other important instructions for students.
The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations for the 2026-27 academic session are expected to take place in February, March and April 2027. However, students should wait for the official notification before making plans based on specific examination dates.
The board has initiated the List of Candidates (LOC) submission process for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The process began on September 24, 2026. According to the latest available information, schools can submit the LOC for eligible students without a late fee until October 21. The completion of this process is an important step in preparing for the upcoming board examinations.
Last year, CBSE released the tentative date sheet for the 2026 board examinations on September 24, 2025. However, the previous year's release timeline does not confirm the date of the 2027 timetable.
Students should note that the board has released the date sheet for the Class 12 special examinations 2026 for students in West Asia. This schedule is separate from the regular Class 10 and Class 12 board examination timetable for 2027.
Once the timetable is released, students will be able to download the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet by following these steps:
Students should rely on the official CBSE website for the final timetable and avoid circulating unverified examination schedules.
The official timetable is expected to provide the following details:
After downloading the CBSE timetable 2027, students are advised to check the details carefully related to the subject codes and examination dates after downloading the timetable to avoid confusion while preparing their revision schedules.
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