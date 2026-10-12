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CBSE date sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 timetable out today? Here’s what we know

Students should rely on the official CBSE website for the final timetable and avoid circulating unverified examination schedules.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 11:11 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
CBSE date sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 timetable out today? Here’s what we know

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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