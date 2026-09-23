/CBSE date sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 timetable soon; Know where and how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam timetable for the 2026-27 session soon. Once CBSE board exam date sheet 2027 is out, students will be able to check and download the subject-wise schedule from the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. According to the last year, CBSE released a tentative date sheet on September 24, 2025.
Therefore, going by that pattern, students can expect CBSE Class 10, 12 exam routine 2027 by the last week of September 2026.
The CBSE Class 10, 12 timetable will be published on cbse.gov.in. Once released, the PDF is expected to carry exam dates, subjects, timings, and other exam-day instructions.
Separately, CBSE has also released the schedule for schools to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and 12 exams for 2026-27. Schools need to complete this through the official CBSE portal, and the latest circular on this was issued on September 21, 2026. This step matters because only students whose names go through the LOC process will be allowed to sit for the board exams.
Until the CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet is out, the best bet is to keep preparing rather than chase rumours about exam dates. Once it does arrive, students can use it to build a subject-wise revision plan and spot the gaps between papers. CBSE has also put out sample papers and marking schemes for both classes on its website, so it's worth checking the portal regularly for updates.
Has CBSE released the 2027 Class 10 and 12 date sheet?
Not yet. The official timetable for the 2027 board exams is still awaited.
Where will CBSE release the date sheet?
On the official website, cbse.gov.in.
How can students download it once it's out?
By visiting the CBSE site, finding the relevant exam update, and downloading the date sheet PDF.
When will the 2027 board exams be held?
That will only be confirmed once CBSE releases the official date sheet.
Where should students look for authentic updates?
The official CBSE website and its exam circulars
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