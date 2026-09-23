Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /CBSE date sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 timetable soon; Know where and how to check

CBSE date sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 timetable soon; Know where and how to check

Therefore, going by that pattern, students can expect CBSE Class 10, 12 exam routine 2027 by the last week of September 2026. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 01:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
CBSE date sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 timetable soon; Know where and how to check

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CBSE date sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 timetable soon; Know where and how to check
2
3
4
5