/CBSE Direct Recruitment admit card 2026 to be released today; Skill test on July 11

CBSE Direct Recruitment admit card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the CBSE admit card for the Direct Recruitment Quota (DRQ) 2026 Skill test today, July 9, for candidates who have been shortlisted for this next stage of the recruitment process.
Once activated, the hall ticket can be downloaded from the official CBSE recruitment portal, cbse.gov.in, by entering the application number and date of birth.
As per the official notification, the CBSE Direct Recruitment Exam 2026 will be conducted on July 11, 2026.
Only those candidates who have qualified the Tier-II examination under the CBSE DRQ 2026 recruitment cycle will be eligible to sit for the skill test.
The drive is being run to fill a range of Group A, Group B and Group C positions within the board, and shortlisted aspirants are required to appear as per the date and time specified on their individual admit cards.
Candidates can retrieve their hall tickets by following this process:
Once the admit card is downloaded, candidates are advised to check the following information on the document like:
Candidates are advised to go through every detail on the admit card carefully and flag any mismatch with the board without delay, well ahead of the test date.
Aspirants must bring a printed admit card along with a valid government photo ID to the venue.
It's advisable to arrive well before the reporting time and comply with all instructions listed on the hall ticket. Mobile phones, smartwatches and other electronic devices will not be allowed inside the examination hall.
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