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CBSE Direct Recruitment admit card 2026 to be released today; Skill test on July 11

CBSE Direct Recruitment admit card 2026: As per the official notification, the CBSE Direct Recruitment Exam 2026 will be conducted on July 11, 2026.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 12:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
CBSE Direct Recruitment admit card 2026 to be released today; Skill test on July 11

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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