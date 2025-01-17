CBSE Exams 2025: Schools Directed To Upload Class 12 Practical And Internal Marks By February 14

CBSE Exams 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification asking schools to upload students' internal assessment, practical, and project marks for the 2025 board exams on the CBSE portal by February 14, 2025. Schools have also been advised to carefully check and verify the data before uploading to ensure the accuracy of the internal grades. "The Board 'Examinations - 2024-25 related activities are in full swing with most schools conducting the practical/project/ internal assessment and uploading of marks for the same. In continuation of the same, the portal for uploading of internal grades will remain active w.e.f. January 15, 2025 to February 14, 2025 for uploading the internal grades of class 12 candidates,"reads the official notice.

The board has requested all schools to thoroughly verify the data before uploading to ensure the accuracy of internal grades. Once the marks or grades for practicals, internal assessments, and projects are uploaded, they will be final, and no changes will be allowed.

The CBSE began the practical exams, internal assessments, and projects for Class 10 and Class 12 for the 2024-25 session on January 1, 2025. These exams will continue within the designated time frame, from January 1 to February 14, 2025. CBSE has also stated that any assessments conducted using an external examiner not appointed by the board will be considered invalid.

CBSE issues notice to 29 schools

CBSE has issued show-cause notices to 29 schools across India after conducting surprise inspections in December 2024. These inspections, held on December 18 and 19, were conducted to evaluate the schools' adherence to CBSE affiliation rules and guidelines.

On December 18, schools in Delhi were inspected, while those in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Patna (Bihar), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) were inspected on December 19. Based on the inspection reports, CBSE identified significant violations in several schools.