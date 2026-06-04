CBSE foils major cyberattack as re-evaluation applications cross 56,000 mark

CBSE re-evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said its verification and re-evaluation portal has received more than 56,000 applications from Class 12 students while it successfully fended off a major cyberattack targeting the platform.

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The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of the Board's digital infrastructure following concerns related to online evaluation and post-result processes.

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According to CBSE, the cyberattack involved nearly 3.8 million malicious data packets aimed at disrupting the portal's functioning.

Despite the attack, the platform continued to operate normally and process student applications without interruption, the Board said.

CBSE Verification & Re-evaluation Portal update:



The portal has accepted more than 56000 applications for verification and re-evaluation as of 9: 30PM today.



This afternoon a 3.8 Million packet Denial of service attack on the website was successfully thwarted.



Our technical… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 3, 2026

The portal was launched to facilitate verification of marks, obtaining scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation requests following the declaration of Class 12 board examination results.

CBSE had earlier postponed the portal's launch to strengthen its systems and address technical concerns raised by students.

This is not the first cyber threat faced by the platform. Earlier this week, CBSE reported multiple cyberattack attempts, including an alleged denial-of-service (DoS) attack that generated around 1.5 million hits within two minutes.

The Board also detected over one lakh attempts to gain unauthorised access to files and systems.

Despite these incidents, CBSE maintained that its cybersecurity systems successfully protected the portal and ensured uninterrupted access for students.

The Board said the platform has been handling heavy traffic while supporting thousands of concurrent users applying for post-result services.

The CBSE 're evaluation process 2026 assumes significance this year as the Board's newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system has faced criticism from some students and teachers over alleged discrepancies in answer-sheet evaluation, portal glitches and issues related to scanned copies.

The Centre has, however, defended the digital evaluation system, describing it as the future of assessment.

Students can continue submitting applications for verification and re-evaluation through the official CBSE portal within the stipulated deadline.

The Board has advised candidates to rely only on official communications and ignore misinformation circulating on social media regarding the post-result process.