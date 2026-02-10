Advertisement
CBSE goes digital with On-Screen marking for class 12 exams in 2026
CBSE CLASS 12

CBSE goes digital with On-Screen marking for class 12 exams in 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced a shift towards digital evaluation for class 12 board examinations.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • CBSE has announced On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books.
  • The On-Screen Marking system will eliminate totalling errors.
  • The move is also expected to reduce transportation costs and time.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026

In a recent move at improving efficiency, transparency and speed in the evaluation process, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 board examinations. 

The decision was communicated to principals and heads of all CBSE-affiliated schools through an official notice.  

Also, the Board clarified that the evaluation of Class 10 answer books will continue to be conducted in physical mode in 2026, as has been the practice so far. 

The official notice stated, “In its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, the Board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations. The evaluation of Class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026.” 

The Board has also decided to hold the Class 10 examinations twice a year. While the first examination, starting February 17, will be mandatory, the second will be conducted from May 15 to June 1. Both examinations will be based on the same syllabus. 

According to CBSE, the shift to digital evaluation for Class 12 is expected to streamline the assessment process and minimise manual errors. The On-Screen Marking system will eliminate totalling errors, automate coordination procedures and significantly reduce manual intervention. 

The Board noted that OSM will enable faster evaluation and allow wider participation of teachers, who can carry out assessment duties from their own schools without disrupting regular teaching schedules.  

The move is also expected to reduce transportation costs and time, while supporting environmentally sustainable practices. 

To facilitate the transition, CBSE has instructed schools to ensure adequate infrastructure, including computer labs with public static IPs, computers or laptops running Windows 8 or above with a minimum of 4 GB RAM, updated internet browsers, Adobe Reader, reliable internet connectivity of at least 2 Mbps, and uninterrupted power supply. 

The Board said it will extend support to schools and teachers by allowing all teachers with OASIS IDs to access and familiarise themselves with the system. Multiple dry runs, training programmes, instructional videos and a dedicated call centre will be provided to address technical issues. 

CBSE added that detailed guidelines for each stage of implementation will be issued separately to ensure the timely and smooth execution of the new evaluation system. 

 

 

 

 

 

