PM Narendra Modi

CBSE, ICSE, State Board Exams 2021: 'Be warriors, not worriers', says PM Modi to students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished students who are set to appear for their examinations in the coming months saying they must become a warrior, not a worrier and that their competition is with themselves and not others.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his monthly radio address to wish students who are set to appear for their examinations in the coming months saying they must become a warrior, not a worrier and that their competition is with themselves and not others.

“The coming months are of special importance in your life. Most young friends will have to appear for their exams. You do remember that you have to become a warrior, not a worrier and appear for the exams smiling and return home smiling. You have to compete with yourself, not against anyone else,” PM Modi said during Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

“You have to get enough sleep and manage time well also. Don't stop playing, because those who play will blossom. You have to apply the techniques of revision and smart ways of memorisation, that is to bring out your best in these exams,” he said.

The prime minister urged the parents and teachers to share their tips and experiences with students to help them in exams.

Further, PM Modi said he will be organise a ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ session just like he holds one every year, where he will share some tips with the students.

Meanwhile, the practical exams for Class 10 and 12 of Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) are set to begin from Monday (March 1). The board has issued a set of guidelines to conduct the practical exams which includes including projects and internal assessment.

CBSE has said that the exams will be held in students’ respective schools and authorities will have to upload the marks immediately after the assessment.

