CBSE introduces Maithili in class 9 curriculum under NEP 2020, Bihar CM welcomes move

CBSE: In a major push towards multilingual education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced Maithili as part of the Class 9 curriculum.

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As per the CBSE, the decision will come into effect from the 2026-27 academic session and is being considered as a significant step towards preserving and promoting regional languages in school education.

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The inclusion of Maithili follows CBSE’s recent implementation of the three-language policy for Classes 9 and 10, under which students will be required to study three languages, including at least two Indian languages.

The policy aligns with the recommendations of NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023.

Bihar CM welcomes CBSE’s decision

According to reports, Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary informed about the development, stating that the decision reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening India’s linguistic diversity.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has welcomed CBSE’s decision to introduce Maithili in the Class 9 curriculum under NEP 2020.

मिथिला की समृद्ध सांस्कृतिक विरासत और मातृभाषा मैथिली को शिक्षा व्यवस्था में सशक्त स्थान दिलाने की दिशा में लिया गया यह निर्णय ऐतिहासिक एवं अत्यंत स्वागतयोग्य है।



केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) के पाठ्यक्रम में कक्षा 1 से माध्यमिक स्तर तक मैथिली भाषा को मातृभाषा विषय के… pic.twitter.com/PCcTnMEXDv — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) May 25, 2026

He praised the board for acknowledging the significance of regional languages in education. Also, the move would help students remain connected to their cultural heritage while encouraging the younger generation to learn and promote the language.

The inclusion of regional languages in the curriculum is also being viewed as part of the wider implementation of NEP 2020, which focuses on multilingual learning and greater flexibility in education.

Maithili, which is included in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, is widely spoken in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Nepal. The language has long been recognised for its rich literary tradition and cultural significance.

CBSE has clarified that while the third language will be compulsory from Class 9 onwards, students will not have to appear for a separate board examination for the third language in Class 10.