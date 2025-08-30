CBSE Invites Students From Classes 9 to 12 To Participate In Its Podcasts And Social Media Initiatives

CBSE Initiatives: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially invited the schools to nominate students from Classes 9th to 12th to participate in the in-house podcasts and social media initiatives. The move is aimed at making the board’s educational content more engaging, relatable, and student-focused.

CBSE is starting podcasts on academic and counselling topics, shared through platforms like YouTube. The board has plans to showcase student voices through short video and audio interactions, testimonials, and conversations in its official podcasts and social media channels and to increase the participation they have invited the students, according to the official notice.

“The CBSE affiliated schools are therefore requested to nominate students (from Classes IX–XII) who are articulate, confident, and interested in participating/ appearing in social media content/ podcasts of CBSE. The participation is completely voluntary and based on written consent of the student and their parents/guardians through the school concerned”, says the official notice. “The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated the in-house development of educational podcasts and digital content on various academic and counseling matters. These podcasts, already being made available on public platforms such as YouTube, are designed to provide meaningful guidance, awareness, and support to students, parents and schools”, it added.

According to the notice, CBSE wants the schools to nominate confident students who are interested in making sure their parents or guardians have provided their content for students to participate.

Schools must know that they will have to share the names along with a brief of a profile of the selected students through the Google form linked in the official notice within the 10 days after the circular is released.

All the schools and students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.