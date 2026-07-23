/CBSE–JoSAA schedule clash: Delhi HC says students cannot be affected

During the hearing, senior counsel appearing for JoSAA submitted that the counselling process had concluded on July 16, 2026 and all available seats had already been allotted. It was argued that the admission timelines prescribed under the Business Rules were binding and that courts should not issue directions contrary to the admission procedure. Reliance was also placed on previous judgments of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court to contend that admissions cannot be granted by relaxing prescribed rules.