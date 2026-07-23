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CBSE–JoSAA schedule clash: Delhi HC says students cannot be affected

The Delhi High Court said students should not lose admission to top institutions due to a mismatch between CBSE improvement exam dates and JoSAA counselling deadlines. The court noted that the opportunity to improve marks must be meaningful and not made ineffective by conflicting timelines.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 02:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
CBSE–JoSAA schedule clash: Delhi HC says students cannot be affected
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