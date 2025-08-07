CBSE Makes 75 Percent Attendance Mandatory for Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that Class 10 and 12 students must have at least 75% attendance to be allowed to appear for the 2026 board exams. However, students can get up to 25% relaxation in attendance if they have genuine reasons like medical issues, participation in national or international sports events, or other serious matters. To get this relaxation, students must provide proper documents to support their absence.

CBSE has issued the following instructions to schools:

Schools must inform students and parents about the 75% attendance rule and the consequences of not meeting it. If a student is absent due to illness or any other reason, they must apply for leave in writing and submit the required medical or supporting documents. Leave taken without a written request will be considered an unauthorized absence.

In case of a medical emergency, students should submit a leave application along with valid medical papers as soon as they return. For other reasons, students must inform the school in writing with a proper explanation. If CBSE finds that a student has been absent without valid leave records, they may be treated as non-attending or dummy candidates.

Schools are required to closely monitor student attendance and keep accurate records. Attendance registers must be updated daily and signed by both the class teacher and the designated school authority.

If a student is regularly absent or fails to meet the required attendance, the school must notify the parents in writing.

CBSE may carry out surprise visits to check the authenticity of attendance records. If any school is found with incomplete or incorrect data, it could face strict actions, including the possibility of losing its affiliation. CBSE also mentioned that once schools submit the list of students with attendance shortages, no changes will be accepted. The board emphasized that regular attendance is not only necessary for exam eligibility but also plays a key role in building responsible and well-rounded individuals.