CBSE, NCB Join Hands To Tackle Substance Abuse In Schools Through MoU

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to collaborate with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to tackle the issue of substance abuse in schools nationwide. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed on September 3, 2025, after which an awareness programme for principals and counsellors will be launched. The initiative will include workshops, counselling sessions, and strategic measures aimed at creating drug-free school environments and guiding students to make informed, responsible choices.

As per the official notice, “The issue of substance abuse continues to pose a serious challenge, adversely affecting the health, wellbeing, and future prospects of students. In this regard, schools have a pivotal responsibility in fostering safe and supportive environments that discourage substance misuse and promote positive lifestyle choices."

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed at the CBSE Headquarters in Dwarka, New Delhi. Through this collaboration, CBSE and NCB aim to promote drug-free environments in schools affiliated with CBSE across the country by conducting awareness programmes, workshops, and counselling sessions.

Following the signing, CBSE will organise an Awareness Programme for school principals and counsellors, focusing on ways to prevent substance abuse. The programme will share practical strategies to help educators strengthen their role in building safe and supportive school communities.

Highlighting the important role schools play in shaping student behaviour and lifestyle choices, CBSE stressed that this initiative will provide teachers and counsellors with the right knowledge, resources, and intervention tools. The effort is designed to curb substance misuse and safeguard the health and well-being of students.

The notice also mentioned that, “This initiative marks a significant step towards building drug-free school environments. Through this collaboration, CBSE and NCB will jointly undertake awareness program, workshops, and counselling initiatives to empower educators, counselors, and students to make responsible and healthy life choices."

The partnership between CBSE and NCB underscores a strong national commitment to preventive education, with the goal of building safer school environments and empowering students with the knowledge and skills to resist substance abuse. This initiative reinforces the vital role schools play in safeguarding the younger generation against rising societal challenges.