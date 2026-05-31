CBSE OSM row deepens as AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj questions tendering and evaluation system

CBSE OSM row: The controversy surrounding the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) system intensified on Sunday after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged serious irregularities in the tendering process related to the digital evaluation platform.

Referring to a Class 12 student who has publicly raised concerns over the system, Bhardwaj claimed that the allegations point to possible manipulation in the awarding of contracts linked to the OSM project.

Also Read: Missing pages, missing marks? CBSE class 12 evaluation under scanner in Odisha

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Addressing the issue, Bhardwaj said that whether CBSE officially accepts the allegations or not does not change the seriousness of the concerns being raised.

"Whether they accept it or not, it makes no difference. A Class 12 student is making a video explaining how irregularities took place in the OSM tender process, and how the tender conditions were gradually diluted so that contracts worth crores of rupees could be awarded to favoured contractors," he said.

According to Bhardwaj, the student's presentation raises questions about the manner in which the project was awarded and implemented.

The AAP leader further alleged that the quality of work delivered under the project was poor and may have affected the evaluation process itself.

"The quality of the work was so poor that the answer sheets could not even be read properly. If they cannot be read, how can marks be awarded?" Bhardwaj said while demanding accountability from the authorities involved in the project.

His remarks come amid growing public scrutiny over the functioning of CBSE's digital evaluation infrastructure.

Recent reports involving students have highlighted concerns over missing answer-sheet pages, evaluation errors and alleged flaws in the digital marking process.

The board has also faced questions regarding cybersecurity issues linked to its evaluation portal after vulnerabilities were flagged by a student researcher.

These developments have triggered wider discussions about transparency, quality control and technological preparedness in the country's examination system.

Bhardwaj said the allegations being raised deserve a thorough investigation, particularly because they involve examinations that directly affect the academic future of lakhs of students.

He argued that if the claims regarding unreadable answer sheets and irregular tender practices are found to be true, they could have serious implications for the credibility of the evaluation process.

As the controversy grows, students, parents and education experts are increasingly calling for greater scrutiny of digital evaluation systems and stronger safeguards to ensure accurate assessment of answer scripts.