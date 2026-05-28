Education Minister takes onus for CBSE OSM glitches, assures corrective measures

CBSE OSM discrepancies: In a recent meeting with the media, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured students and parents that discrepancies related to the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) system will be addressed.

This comes amid growing concerns over technical glitches and evaluation irregularities reported during the Class 12 re-evaluation process.

The minister took serious cognisance of complaints regarding server downtime, payment failures, blurred scanned answer sheets, and alleged evaluation lapses faced by students accessing the CBSE re-evaluation portal.

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According to official sources, the Ministry of Education has asked for a detailed report from the Central Board of Secondary Education on the technical disruptions and operational issues linked to the OSM-based evaluation and rechecking mechanism.

Speaking on the issue, Pradhan reportedly stressed that the system is designed to be “student-centric” and that genuine grievances would be resolved through corrective measures and technical interventions.

CBSE has introduced the OSM system for Class 12 board examinations in 2026 to digitise the answer-sheet evaluation process. Under this mechanism, scanned copies of answer scripts are assessed digitally by examiners instead of using traditional physical checking methods.

However, the new system has come under scrutiny after several students alleged discrepancies in uploaded answer sheets, unmarked responses, and difficulties accessing scanned copies.

Some candidates also complained about failed payment transactions and portal crashes during peak traffic hours.

In response to the mounting criticism, the Centre has reportedly brought in experts from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur to help stabilise the CBSE portal and strengthen its digital infrastructure.

Four public sector banks have also been roped in to improve payment gateway operations.

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CBSE has maintained that the actual evaluation portal used for marking answer sheets remains secure and was not compromised, clarifying that recent viral claims regarding hacking attempts involved only a testing website containing sample data.

The board further stated that it is continuously monitoring reported issues and implementing corrective measures, including extending deadlines and reviewing grievances raised by students and parents.

Officials said more than 98 lakh answer sheets were evaluated under the OSM system this year, making it one of the largest digital assessment exercises conducted by the board.

The controversy surrounding the CBSE OSM system has triggered wider discussions on transparency, digital preparedness, and accountability in large-scale board examinations across the country.