CBSE Overhauls Class 11, 12 Legal Studies Syllabus; Includes Triple Talaq Repeal, Section 377, Sedition Law Changes From 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has updated the Legal Studies syllabus for Classes 11 and 12 to make it more relevant. Approved in June 2025, the new syllabus will cover important legal changes, including the Triple Talaq law, Indian Judicial Code (BNS), Indian Civil Protection Code (BNSS), Indian Evidence Act (BSA), the end of the sedition law, and the removal of Section 377.

The changes will replace old colonial laws with new rules, add recent Supreme Court judgments, and include modern legal ideas. This update matches the major legal reforms of 2023-24, which completely replaced the IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act. CBSE will work with legal experts and a content agency to introduce the new syllabus from the 2026-27 academic year.

Legal Studies, first introduced in Class 11 in 2013 and in Class 12 in 2014, has become increasingly popular among students aiming for careers in law, public policy, and administration. In addition, professional courses such as Taxation and Financial Markets Management will be revised in partnership with ICAI and NSE, with updates expected to be completed by November 2025.

CBSE attendance criteria 2026

CBSE has announced that from 2026, Class 10 and 12 students must have at least 75% attendance to be eligible for the board exams. However, students facing medical issues, representing the country in national or international sports, or dealing with other serious circumstances can get up to 25% relaxation.

As per the official notice, such students must provide valid supporting documents. For medical or other approved reasons, leave applications should be submitted to the school at the time of absence, along with proper proof. Leave taken without a written request will be considered unauthorised. The board has also directed schools to keep attendance records updated daily, with entries signed by the class teacher and verified by the school’s competent authority.