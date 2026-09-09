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CBSE private candidate form 2027 likely to be released soon; Check eligibility and details here

CBSE is expected to begin the application process soon for private candidates for the 2027 board exams, although official dates are yet to be announced.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 11:05 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 11:05 AM IST
CBSE private candidate form 2027 likely to be released soon; Check eligibility and details here
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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