/CBSE R3 rule: Third language assessment mandatory for class 10; No board exam for 2027–28

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared clear guidelines about the third language rule (R3) under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The board has explained that while there will be no board exam for the third language, students will still need to pass a school-based assessment to receive their Class 10 pass certificate. Here’s everything you need to know about the new rule and what it means for students.
CBSE has confirmed that there will be no board exam for the third language subject. However, students must pass the internal assessment conducted by their school. Clearing this assessment is necessary to receive the CBSE Class 10 pass certificate.
Under NEP 2020, students study three languages, and at least two of those have to be Indian languages (Bhartiya Bhashas). A non-Indian language only enters the picture as the third option, and only if the first two are already Indian. This policy aims to promote the learning of multiple languages simply and engagingly.
Students currently in Class 10 (2026–27) stick with the existing two-language system; no third language is required for them.
Students in Class 9 (2026–27) need three languages, two of them Indian.
Students in Classes 7 and 8 (2026–27) will fall under this same rule once they move up.
Students entering Class 6 (2026–27) study three languages from the start, and they'll face a board exam in the third language once they reach Class 10.
Students already studying two non-Indian languages get a one-time relaxation: they can keep both, but they'll need to add an Indian language as their third subject.
If a student fails the third language in Class 9, they will still be promoted to Class 10. However, they must clear the subject in Class 10. Passing R3 in Class 10 is compulsory to receive the final pass certificate. Schools will also provide a chance for reassessment before results are declared.
The three-language policy is currently facing a legal challenge in the Supreme Court, with certain groups pushing back on its implementation and asking for a delay. So far, no interim relief has been granted; the matter's still being heard.
CBSE's position is that this policy is meant to make language learning genuinely meaningful, not just another box to tick. The board's also pointed out that plenty of schools already teach multiple Indian languages and have the teaching staff in place to support the shift.
The new R3 rule is an important step towards promoting language learning in schools. While it may bring some changes for students, the focus remains on making education more inclusive and skill-based. Students and parents are advised to understand the guidelines clearly and prepare accordingly for the upcoming academic sessions.
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