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CBSE R3 rule: Third language assessment mandatory for class 10; No board exam for 2027–28

CBSE has clarified that while there will be no board exam for the third language (R3), students must pass the school-based assessment to receive their Class 10 pass certificate. The new rule will apply to upcoming batches under NEP 2020, with different guidelines and relaxations based on students’ current classes.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
CBSE R3 rule: Third language assessment mandatory for class 10; No board exam for 2027–28
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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