CBSE Recruitment 2026: Admit card for Group A, B and C exams expected soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the admit card for group A, B and C examination soon under the Direct Recruitment Quota Examination (DRQ-2026) for various administrative and non-teaching positions. Those candidates who have applied for the above posts have already been able to download the city's intimation slip, which provides the name of the exam center.

It must be noted that city intimation slips are different from the admit card. It only tells the name and important details about the city where the examinations will be conducted.

The exam will be conducted on January 31, 2025, and February 1, 2026, respectively. Candidates appearing for the exams are suggested to carry their admit card along with them in the examination hall.

What are CBSE Group A, B and C exams?

CBSE’s Group A, B and C recruitment exams take place to fill various positions in administrative, academic and support roles. These include posts like:

Assistant Secretary

Assistant Professor

Accounts Officer

Superintendent

Junior Accountant

Junior Assistant and others under the Direct Recruitment Quota (DRQ-2026).

How to download the CBSE recruitment admit card?

Candidates appearing for the CBSE Group A, B and C examinations can download their admit card by following the steps given below;

Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Look for the Recruitment 2026 admit card download link.

Then, enter your application number/registration ID and date of birth.

Your admit card will appear on the screen after submission.

Save the admit card as a PDF for future reference.

CBSE has already issued the city intimation slip for the candidates on January 16, 2026. For the admit card update, students are advised to keep a check on the official website regularly.