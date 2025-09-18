CBSE Releases Fresh Instructions For Submission Of LOC For Class 10 And 12 Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued important guidelines for schools regarding the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Class 10 (first exams) and Class 12 main examinations for the 2025-26 academic session. The board stressed the need for accurate student details while submitting data for the examinations. As per the instructions, schools must carefully verify the spellings of students’ names along with their mother’s, father’s, or guardian’s names, ensuring they match the school records or admission and withdrawal register. Similarly, the Date of Birth (DoB) must be entered exactly as recorded in the school’s official documents.

Schools are also responsible for ensuring that the subject combinations are correct according to the scheme of studies. They should also ensure that subject codes are correctly chosen and filled in the LOC, particularly for the following subjects:

A) In Class 10:

Hindi-A (002), Hindi-B (085), Urdu-A (003), Urdu-B (303), Mathematics Standard (041), Mathematics Basic (241), etc.

B) In Class 12:

Hindi Core (302), Hindi Elective (002)

English Core (301), English Elective (001)

Sanskrit Core (322), Sanskrit Elective (022)

Urdu Core (303), Urdu Elective (003)

Mathematics (041), Applied Mathematics (241), etc.

The data must also be updated on the CWSN portal for candidates requesting specific facilities. However, if a school finalises the data and later finds an error in a candidate’s details, CBSE permits corrections to be made, provided it is done before the final deadline for LOC submission.

“If any school has finalised the data and realise that data for any candidate has been wrongly filled, CBSE has given an opportunity for such data to be corrected by the school itself before the last date for LOC submission is over," reads the official notice. Once the LOC is finally submitted, schools can generate a data verification slip and share it with each candidate, the guidelines stated.

“After the last date, a data verification slip will be generated by the schools for each candidate. In case, if the data i.e. candidate/mother/father/guardian name, date of birth or subject offered is found wrong by the school/candidate, CBSE will allow the same to be corrected from 13.10.2025 to 27.10.2025. Once this process and period is over, NO CORRECTION WILL BE ALLOWED BY THE BOARD," CBSE further stated.

School authorities must note that after the deadline, CBSE will not allow any modifications to students’ names, parents’ names, date of birth, or subject details for the 2025-26 examinations.