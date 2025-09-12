CBSE Releases Key Dates For LOC Submission For Classes 10, 12; Partial Relief On APAAR ID

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a detailed schedule for schools and private candidates regarding the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes 10 and 12. It has also introduced web modules for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) to apply for examination exemptions. "CBSE has issued circulars/notifications regarding the submission of LOC for Class X and XII, along with intimation of the web module for CWSN candidates. Private candidates of both classes have also been guided on examination form submissions. The critical dates for these activities are as follows." All deadlines are set to conclude at 11:59 PM," as per the official notice.

In a separate advisory, the CBSE announced partial relief for schools struggling with the generation of APAAR IDs (Academic Performance Assessment and Reporting IDs) linked to LOC data. The board noted that several schools across different states had raised concerns regarding this process. The issues highlighted included integration challenges between multiple portals, discrepancies between school records and Aadhaar data, delays caused by frequent updates and corrections, as well as cases where parental consent was not provided.

CBSE Highlights Importance of APAAR ID

The APAAR is part of the Union government’s One Nation, One Student ID initiative under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It is designed to give every student a lifelong identification number linked to the Academic Bank of Credits and DigiLocker, helping them securely store mark sheets, transfer records smoothly between schools, and simplify verification for higher education or employment.

In its latest circular, CBSE stressed that the initiative aims to promote “transparency, accountability, and seamless academic mobility.” However, for now, schools have been allowed to continue with board exam registrations even if some APAAR IDs are yet to be generated.