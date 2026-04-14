CBSE Result 2026: Check class 10 marksheet on DigiLocker, know registration process

CBSE Class 10 result 2026: Students awaiting their results from the Central Board of Secondary Education can easily check their CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on DigiLocker using a simple online process. With the increasing use of digital platforms, DigiLocker has become one of the most reliable ways to access CBSE 10th marksheet 2026, offering quick and secure result access.

The CBSE Class 10 result 2026 DigiLocker platform allows students to download their digital marksheets instantly without depending solely on official websites, which often face heavy traffic during result hours. By logging in with their credentials, students can easily view and save their results anytime.

How to Create a DigiLocker Account

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If you do not already have a DigiLocker account, follow these steps:

Visit the DigiLocker website (digilocker.gov.in) or download the app

Click on the “Sign Up” option

Enter your mobile number and verify it using the OTP

Set a username and password

Enter basic details such as name, date of birth, and email ID

Link your Aadhaar number (optional but recommended for easier access)

Complete the registration process

Once registered, you can log in anytime to access your academic documents and other certificates.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Students can follow these steps to check and download their marksheet:

Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker mobile app

Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account

Navigate to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section

Select CBSE from the list of education boards

Click on “Class 10 Marksheet 2026”

Enter required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit to view your result

Download and save the digital marksheet for future reference