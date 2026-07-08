Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /CBSE result 2026 declared, but process continues: Students to navigate re-evaluation and admissions till July

CBSE result 2026 declared, but process continues: Students to navigate re-evaluation and admissions till July

Even after results are declared, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) process continues as students apply for verification, photocopies, and re-evaluation of their answer sheets. At the same time, they manage college admissions, making July an important month to track deadlines and complete all formalities.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 02:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
CBSE result 2026 declared, but process continues: Students to navigate re-evaluation and admissions till July
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CBSE result 2026 declared, but process continues: Students to navigate re-evaluation and admissions till July
cbse result 20262 min ago
2
neet row controversy6 min ago
3
Ram Kapoor23 min ago
4
‪Donald Trump‬23 min ago
5
Strawberry38 min ago