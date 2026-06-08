CBSE result 2026: Saudi-based student moves Supreme Court over marksheet without marks

CBSE result 2026: A Class 12 student studying in Saudi Arabia has approached the Supreme Court, alleging serious discrepancies in the documents issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) after the declaration of board examination results.

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As per the reports, the student has claimed that the marksheet initially issued to him did not contain subject-wise marks, raising concerns about the evaluation and result-processing system.

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The petition comes amid growing scrutiny of CBSE's post-result processes, with several students and parents across the country reporting issues related to answer sheets, mark statements, and re-evaluation procedures.

Student alleges incomplete marksheet

According to the plea, the student received a marksheet that displayed subject details but did not show the marks obtained in individual subjects.

The document reportedly carried the notation "RL" (Result Later), indicating that the result was under process and pending finalisation.

The student and his family argued that the absence of marks created uncertainty regarding his academic performance and affected higher education plans.

Appeal before the Supreme Court

The petitioner has sought the intervention of the Supreme Court, claiming that the issue has impacted his academic future.

The case highlights concerns over delays and discrepancies in the declaration and processing of CBSE results, particularly for students studying outside India.

The plea also points to the importance of timely and accurate result publication, especially during the ongoing admission season for universities and professional courses.

CBSE issues revised documents

Following complaints raised by the student's family, CBSE reportedly issued a corrected marksheet. Board officials have stated that the revised document was released after the necessary processing was completed.

However, the family has maintained that the delay caused avoidable stress and uncertainty during a crucial period for college admissions and re-evaluation applications.