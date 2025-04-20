CBSE Results 2025: Steps To Check Your Marks- Details Here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the class 10th and 12th Board exam results soon. According to the past trends, this year's results may be released in mid or late May. However, the CBSE has not announced the official dates and time of the result.

After the release of the result, students can access it from the official website, i.e. results.cbse.nic.in. But sometimes due to heavy traffic on the website, it faces issues and stops working smoothly on the day of the result. In that case, students can access their results from the DigiLocker website or mobile phone application.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Steps to Check Online

Step 1- Go to the official results website- results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the link for “CBSE 10th Result 2025” or “CBSE 12th Result 2025.”

Step 3- Enter the required details like your roll number, date of birth, and the security code displayed on the screen.

Step 4- Submit the details to view your result.

Step 5- Download and print a copy for future reference.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Steps to Check Via DigiLocker

Step 1- Open your browser and visit the official DigiLocker website- digilocker.gov.in

Step 2- Select your class, Class 10th or Class 12th.

Step 3- Enter your school code, roll number, and the 6-digit PIN provided by your school

Step 4- Then click on the “Next” button.

Step 5- You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and submit it.

Step 6- After the verification of your details, your DigiLocker account will be activated.

Step 7- Click "Go to DigiLocker account" to open your dashboard

Step 8- Your CBSE Board Result 2025 will be available in the documents section.

In 2024, the result was declared on 13th May and in 2023, the result was declared on 12th May. The official CBSE websites to check the CBSE 2025 Results are- results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, umang.gov.in. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.