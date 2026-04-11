CBSE Results 2026 Big Update: Evaluation process begins, strict rules for IPS payment system announced

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2026 preparation process has officially begun. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started important administrative and data verification work to ensure smooth evaluation and accurate payment processing for exam centres and staff.

What CBSE has directed schools to do

In an official notice, CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj has asked all school principals and centre superintendents to carefully review their data on the OECMS portal.

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The CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2026 preparation has officially begun as the board starts the evaluation process along with key updates in the Integrated Payment System (IPS). The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued important instructions to schools and exam centres regarding data verification and payment accuracy. This step is aimed at ensuring a smooth, transparent, and error-free result and payment process for the 2026 board examinations.

About IPS Payment System

The Integrated Payment System (IPS) is used to release final payments to examination centres. It works based on data collected from the OECMS portal.

To ensure accuracy, schools must now verify important details such as:

Number of staff assigned

Number of students present and absent

Number of examination rooms used

Deadline for Corrections

If any school finds mistakes or missing information, they must contact their respective regional office by April 11, 2026.

All corrections must be completed in coordination with regional authorities, and the final deadline for completing the entire verification process is April 13, 2026. After this, no changes will be accepted.

Importance of This Process

This verification step is very important because it ensures that exam centres receive correct payments after the board exams. Once the evaluation and result process begins, the IPS system will automatically handle payments based on verified data.

The CBSE 2026 evaluation and result preparation process is now in full swing with strict focus on data accuracy and transparency. Schools are advised to complete all verification work on time to avoid payment issues and ensure smooth processing of results and administrative tasks.