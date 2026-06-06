CBSE retains COEMPT for Re-Evaluation answer sheet scanning amid security overhaul

CBSE OSM controversy: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will continue to use COEMPT Eduteck Pvt Ltd for scanning answer sheets. The decision comes despite shifting all On-Screen Marking (OSM) data from the company's servers to CBSE-controlled infrastructure following a cybersecurity review.

The decision follows concerns over vulnerabilities in the OSM platform and recent cyberattacks targeting the Board's re-evaluation portal.

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Vendor to continue scanning operations

According to an official associated with the technical audit, COEMPT will remain responsible for scanning answer books required for re-evaluation.

The official noted that the number of disputed answer-sheet pages was extremely small compared to the total volume processed during the examination cycle. Of the nearly 40 crore pages scanned, only about 30,000 pages reportedly showed issues.

Given the limited number of answer sheets requiring re-evaluation, officials do not expect any significant operational challenges in continuing with the current arrangement.

CBSE migrates data to its own servers

While retaining the vendor's scanning services, CBSE has moved all answer-sheet records and related data from COEMPT-hosted servers to infrastructure managed directly by the Board.

Officials said the OSM software was also modified to function on CBSE's servers. The move was aimed at strengthening security and ensuring greater control over examination-related data.

According to the audit team, hosting the system within CBSE's infrastructure reduces dependence on external vendors and improves overall data security.

CBSE has received a substantial number of applications through its post-result grievance process.

As of June 4, the Board had recorded 70,433 requests, including 7,314 applications for verification of marks and 63,119 requests for re-evaluation.

The figures reflect significant student participation in the review mechanism introduced after the declaration of board examination results.

IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras conduct security assessment

COEMPT's role has come under scrutiny in recent weeks due to concerns surrounding the OSM portal used for verification of marks, obtaining answer-book copies, and re-evaluation.

In response, CBSE sought assistance from teams at IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras to conduct a detailed security assessment of the platform.

The review process reportedly lasted more than ten days and covered both the CBSE registration portal and the OSM system.

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Red Team-Blue team exercise conducted

As part of the audit, experts carried out a comprehensive cybersecurity exercise involving separate teams tasked with strengthening and testing the platform.

While the Digital India Corporation (DIC) worked on improving the system's code and security architecture, IIT Kanpur conducted penetration testing and vulnerability assessments to identify potential weaknesses.

Officials said COEMPT engineers assisted during the transition phase by helping technical teams understand sections of the code, facilitating data migration, and implementing security-related modifications.

No data breach detected so far

The security review was initiated after multiple cyberattacks targeted the re-evaluation portal. One such incident involved a large-scale Denial-of-Service (DoS) attack on June 3, during which approximately 3.8 million packets were directed at the system.

CBSE said the attack was successfully mitigated without disrupting services.

The review was also influenced by vulnerabilities reported by ethical hacker Nisarga. Officials acknowledged the student's contribution and invited them to explain the findings during the assessment process.

According to the audit team, no evidence of data theft or unauthorised access has been detected in the systems examined so far.

CBSE officials maintain that the Board's digital infrastructure remains secure and that measures have been strengthened to safeguard examination data and post-result services.