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NewsIndiaCBSE revaluation portal faces 1.5 million cyberattack attempts in just 2 minutes
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CBSE revaluation portal faces 1.5 million cyberattack attempts in just 2 minutes

 According to the board, the portal went live on schedule and continued to operate smoothly from 7 am onward.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 05:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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CBSE revaluation portal faces 1.5 million cyberattack attempts in just 2 minutes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has stated that its re-evaluation and marks verification portal remained fully functional despite being subjected to multiple cyberattack attempts on the opening day of the application process. According to the board, the portal went live on schedule and continued to operate smoothly from 7 am onward.

DoS attacks reported

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CBSE officials said the platform was targeted through multiple Denial-of-Service (DoS) attack attempts as thousands of students simultaneously logged in to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer sheets. Despite the surge in traffic and malicious activity, the board said its technical teams worked to keep the portal operational.

More than 16,000 students reportedly submitted applications through the portal on the first day, adding heavy load to the system.

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