CBSE big step on menstrual hygiene in schools: Key guidelines released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued fresh directives mandating all affiliated schools to implement comprehensive menstrual hygiene management (MHM) measures, following a landmark Supreme Court ruling that recognises menstrual health as a fundamental right.

The move comes after the apex court’s January 20, 2026, judgment, which linked access to menstrual hygiene with dignity, equality, and the right to education under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Key directives for schools

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As part of the new guidelines, CBSE has instructed schools to upgrade infrastructure and ensure a safe, supportive environment for girl students. Schools must:

Provide separate, clean, and hygienic toilets and washing facilities for girls

Ensure the availability of biodegradable sanitary napkins on campus

Set up dedicated Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) corners

Install proper systems for the safe disposal of sanitary waste

Conduct awareness sessions on menstrual health and puberty

These measures aim to address long-standing gaps in sanitation and awareness that often affect the attendance and participation of adolescent girls in schools.

Focus on awareness and inclusivity

Beyond physical infrastructure, CBSE has emphasised the importance of education and sensitisation. Schools have been asked to organise training sessions on menstrual health and integrate gender-sensitive discussions in line with NCERT guidelines.

The objective is to create a stigma-free and inclusive school environment where students can openly discuss menstrual health without hesitation.

Monitoring and compliance

To ensure strict implementation, CBSE has made it mandatory for schools to cooperate with periodic inspections by district education authorities. Institutions will also need to submit monthly compliance reports, with deadlines set for March 31 and April 30, 2026.

Directive towards gender equity

The directive is being seen as a significant step toward improving girls’ health, reducing absenteeism, and promoting gender equity in education. By institutionalising menstrual hygiene practices, CBSE aims to ensure that no student’s education is disrupted due to a lack of basic facilities.

Experts believe that effective implementation on the ground will be key to translating these guidelines into real change in schools across the country.