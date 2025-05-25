CBSE’s New Language Rule: CBSE Directs Schools to Use Mother Tongue for Early Education

CBSE’s New Language Rule: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a new directive urging schools to adopt the mother tongue or regional languages as the medium of instruction for students in foundational and preparatory stages (up to Class 5).

All the instructions are outlined in the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-2023), which will be implemented from the 2025–26 academic session. CBSE has instructed all schools to initiate a language mapping process for students without delay and to complete the formation of the NCF Implementation/Management Committee by the end of the month. The goal of this initiative is to promote equity, cognitive growth, inclusion, and the overall development of all students, in alignment with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

CBSE’s R1-R2 Language Framework

CBSE is expecting from the schools that students should learn literacy in R1, which is they should be able to read fluently, comprehend written texts and be able to write short sentences and express themselves. Must be able to speak R1 and R2 but must learn literacy in R1 only. CBSE has directed the schools that the first language of literacy (R1) of students must be their mother tongue or a regional or state language and in case there is no one common mother tongue due to diversity then the state language will be R1 for all the students and students must start learning and acquiring a second language (R2) through oral exposure.

CBSE’s New Language Rule: Implementation Timelines

Schools are expected to form a committee in their schools for NCF implementation by the end of the month, i.e. 31st May, 2025 and then they are expected to complete the language mapping, training of teachers and realigning the curriculum by the end of the summer break. By July, 2025 schools must start with the implementation of NCF by the 5th July, 2025 schools must start submitting their monthly reports. All the schools and students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.