/CBSE second board exam 2026: Class 10th results to be out soon

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026 anytime soon.
Students who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 can now access their scorecards through the official CBSE result at cbse.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.
To download the provisional marksheets, candidates will need their roll number and other login credentials.
Students can follow these steps to download their scorecards:
Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker:
Students with linked APAAR IDs may be able to access documents directly once results are published.
To access the result through the UMANG app:
The scorecard is expected to include:
Students should carefully verify all details after downloading their marksheets.
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