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CBSE second board exam 2026: Class 10th results to be out soon

Students who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 can now access their scorecards through the official CBSE result at cbse.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 02:06 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
CBSE second board exam 2026: Class 10th results to be out soon

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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