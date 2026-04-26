CBSE second board exam 2026: Over 25% students opt to retake exam under new system

CBSE second board exam 2026: In a significant development, more than 25% of students who appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 board exams in 2026 have opted to retake the examination. This comes under the board’s newly introduced dual exam system, which allows students a second chance to improve their scores.

According to recent reports, out of nearly 24.7 lakh students, over 6.78 lakh candidates have registered for the second phase of the board exams. This shows that more than 27% of students are choosing to reappear either to improve their marks or to clear compartment subjects.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

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Why are students retaking the exam?

The high number of registrations highlights a growing trend among students to use the second attempt strategically.

Many students are aiming to improve their overall scores Others are appearing for compartment exams Some candidates are attempting both improvement and subject clearance The new system gives students flexibility and reduces the pressure of a single high-stakes exam.

Subjects with highest retake numbers

The data shows that certain subjects have seen particularly high re-registration rates:

Mathematics (Basic and Standard) Science Social Science English Language & Literature

These subjects are traditionally considered challenging, which explains the higher number of students opting for a second attempt.

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Second board exam date 2026

The second phase of the CBSE Class 10 board exams is scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026. Final results, including updated scores and merit certificates, are expected to be announced by the end of June 2026.

What are CBSE’s dual board exams 2026

From the 2026 academic session, the Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced a two-board exam system for Class 10 students. Under this system, the first exam is mandatory, while the second is optional and allows students to improve their scores in selected subjects. The best marks from both attempts will be considered for the final result. This reform is in line with the National Education Policy 2020, which aims to reduce exam stress and provide students with multiple opportunities to perform better.