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CBSE second board result 2026 class 10: Direct link to download scorecard here

CBSE second board result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to declare the second board result class 10 likely by today at the official website. Students can check by using their roll number and password.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 10:46 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
CBSE second board result 2026 class 10: Direct link to download scorecard here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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