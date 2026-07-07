/CBSE second board result 2026 class 10: Direct link to download scorecard here

CBSE second board result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the Class 10 second board exam result 2026 for over 6 lakh students likely today, July 7, 2026.
The Phase II examinations, held from May 15 to May 21, 2026, gave students an additional opportunity to improve their Class 10 grades under a no-negative-marking format.
The official CBSE second board result website now redirects students directly to DigiLocker to access their scorecards.
Once declared, results can be checked and downloaded through:
In some cases, students may also need their registered mobile number or an Aadhaar-linked DigiLocker account to sign in successfully.
A six-digit security PIN sent by the school is also used to unlock DigiLocker access in certain cases.
Students can also check their CBSE second board result 2026 class 10 at UMANG app, via SMS and through IVRS.
UMANG App: Open the app, select "Education," tap "CBSE," choose the 10th result option, and sign in with your registered mobile number
SMS: Send an SMS in the format CBSE10, Roll No., DOB, School Number, Centre Number to 7738299899 to receive the result instantly
IVRS/Phone: Dial 24300699 (Delhi) or 011-24300699 (outside Delhi) and follow the voice prompts after entering roll number and date of birth
Students must note that the CBSE second board result shown online is provisional in nature.
After checking their scores digitally, students still need to collect the official marksheet and migration certificate from their school for final verification and record-keeping.
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